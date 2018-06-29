Spain feels the heat as migrants shift route into Europe

EDS NOTE: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. Moroccan migrants sit by the Camarinal Lighthouse after arriving on the beach by sailing in a rubber dinghy near Tarifa, in the south of Spain, Thursday, June 28, 2018. The group consisted of 35 unaccompanied Moroccan migrants. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo