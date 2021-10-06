Man waiting on his pizza order too excited to eat after winning big SC lottery prize

The winner, whose name wasn’t shared publicly, had won $300,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. online@thestate.com

A South Carolina man lost his appetite after ordering a pizza ― but not for the reason you may think.

The winner, whose name wasn’t shared publicly, had just won $300,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I couldn’t eat pizza after that,” he said Wednesday in the news release.

The man told lottery officials “that the first number he scratched off” won him the cash prize.

He purchased the Xtreme Purple Multiplier ticket at South Main Mustang on South Main Street in Clover, according to lottery officials.

The winner “claimed the last top prize of $300,000 in the $10 Xtreme Purple Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 900,000,” officials said in a news release.

The seller of the ticket received a commission of $3,000, lottery officials said.

Clover is nearly 80 miles from Columbia.

Where to get help

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 12:01 PM.