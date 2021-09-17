Woman accused of Navy sailor assault on 9/11 anniversary arrested, Connecticut cops say

Navy sailor Sean Nolte Jr. was slapped on the anniversary of Sept. 11 by a woman who called him “a fake.” Facebook screenshot

A woman shown in a viral TikTok video slapping a Navy sailor and calling him “a fake” was arrested Thursday, Connecticut police say.

Lori Desjardins, a 45-year-old woman from Southington, Connecticut, is charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace following the incident on the anniversary of Sept. 11, police said.

She accused Sean Nolte Jr., who was wearing his uniform, of lying about being in the Navy while they were waiting inside a pizza restaurant.

“This is disgusting,” the woman said to Nolte, as shown in the TikTok video (Editor’s note: Warning, the video found in the link contains some graphic language.) She threw his cap on the ground and slaps him in the face, Nolte said.

“You disgrace the USA,” she said while yelling obscenities.

Nolte, who commented on Facebook about the incident, has not spoken publicly about Desjardins arrest.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, he said he maintained his professionalism and wished the woman a nice day.

“Well, looks like some of our own people can’t recognize authenticity when they see it,” he said in his post.

Numerous sources, including the fire chief for the department Nolte volunteers for, confirmed he is enlisted in the Navy, McClatchy News reported.

Police, who earlier in the week were attempting to identify Desjardins, said the woman turned herself in Thursday after a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Desjardins was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in court Sept. 23, police said.