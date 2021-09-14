Driver dies in crash that toppled bus with 40 students on board, Idaho officials say

The driver of a pickup died after crashing into a school bus with 40 students on board, Idaho Falls officials said. Idaho Falls Fire Department

A man died and several students were rushed to the hospital Monday after a crash toppled a school bus, Idaho officials said.

David Eason Thomas Roemer, a 27-year-old from Ammon, died at the scene after his small pickup slammed into the bus, the Post Register reported. More than 40 students were reportedly on board when it overturned from the crash .

At least four students were injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department. They were in stable condition.

The bus driver was uninjured, according to the fire department.

The school bus was on its way to Rocky Mountain Middle School, Bonneville High School and Bonneville Online High School when it overturned, Bonneville Joint School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said in a letter to parents and staff.

The bus flipped on its side in a field, and the pickup truck crashed near a fence, East Idaho News reported.

Parents picked up students after they were cleared by medical personnel, Woolstenhulme said.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our parents in helping to respond to this situation this morning,” Woolstenhulme said. “While our transportation department has a very safe driving record, accidents can occur. We encourage our community to always drive carefully and to be especially mindful of our school buses.”

