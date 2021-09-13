National

More than 80 Haitian migrants intercepted off Florida by US Coast Guard

AUSTEN ERBLAT South Florida Sun-Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 80 Haitian migrants were intercepted about 18 miles east of Biscayne Bay on Sunday.

Their vessel was reported to authorities by a good Samaritan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard, along with a number of other agencies, responded with boats and helicopters.

The migrants’ future was not clear. The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It’s just the latest migrant voyage from Haiti since the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country and killed over 220 people on Aug. 14.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Aug. 24, 42 Haitian migrants were arrested after coming ashore near Key Biscayne, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service