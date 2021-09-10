Hurricane Larry losing intensity, but still expected to make landfall in Newfoundland as hurricane Friday night

Hurricane Larry lost a bit of intensity Friday morning but continued speeding its way toward Newfoundland, Canada, at the rapid pace of 29 mph, according to forecasters.

Larry, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, a slight drop from its 85 mph winds earlier Friday, is expected to continue losing intensity as it moves over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic Ocean.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Larry is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall to southeastern Newfoundland Friday night. After that, its winds are expected to drop below the 74 mph threshold for a hurricane.

Still, Larry is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Newfoundland, as a Category 1 hurricane late Friday, potentially bringing up to 2 inches of rain.

In Canada, a hurricane warning and tropical storm warning has been issued for areas of Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said.

Larry is 595 miles southeast of Newfoundland and moving north-northeast. Larry is expected to make a turn to the northeast with a further increase in forward speed is expected. The center of Larry is expected to pass well southeast of Nova Scotia.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next day or so, but Larry is expected to remain a hurricane until it passes Newfoundland.

By midday Thursday, Larry had been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with top winds of 90 mph as it made its way north-northwest, grazing Bermuda from the east.

The large hurricane, located hundreds of miles east of the U.S. mainland, is producing dangerous swells and rip currents that will continue to form along coastal eastern Florida and the whole U.S. East Coast through the week’s end, forecasters said.

Larry’s hurricane-force winds extend 90 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 240 miles from the center.

The conditions, which the National Hurricane Center characterized as life-threatening, will also impact Canadian shores.

Areas north of Palm Beach County could see waves between 4 and 6 feet in areas such as Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Don Harrigan.

Larry was a Category 3 major hurricane for four days, making it the longest-lived major Atlantic hurricane since Dorian in 2019, according to Colorado State hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach. Larry’s top winds reached a peak of 125 mph Sunday, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other areas for potential development, one of which is in the Caribbean.