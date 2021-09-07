Deadly shooting in Marriott hotel was likely murder-suicide, Houston police say

A deadly shooting in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis hotel in Houston, Texas, was an apparent murder-suicide, police say. The deaths are under investigation. Photo from Houston Police Department on Twitter.

A deadly shooting at a Marriott hotel in Houston appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Two people died in lobby of the Marriott Marquis Houston after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police department.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m.

The downtown hotel is popular destination known for its Texas-shaped rooftop swimming pool. It’s located near the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.