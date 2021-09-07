Tour bus shot at near Baltimore airport; driver injured

BALTIMORE — A tour bus driver transporting 10 passengers was shot and injured by a passing motorist on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area of interstate 195 early Tuesday morning, police say.

The bus was headed to the Baltimore-Washington International Airport from Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion, a performing arts venue on the Inner Harbor’s Pier Six, where rapper Trippie Redd performed Monday night, said Elena Russo, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police. The bus was shot multiple times on the passenger side.

After the shooting at about 2:45 a.m., the driver pulled the bus off the road and into the departure lanes at BWI, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

More information about the victim or his condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning. None of the passengers aboard the bus were injured in the incident, police said.

Maryland 295 was shut down in the area of Nursery Road until about 9:20 a.m. while crime scene investigators canvassed the scene. Police also closed the inner roadway in the departure area meant for buses and taxis, but that area has since reopened. Police have not charged or arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, according to the news release, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-761-5130.