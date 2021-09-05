Hurricane Larry’s top winds reach 125 mph

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry’s top winds reached 125 mph Sunday morning, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, Larry was 880 miles east of the Caribbean Sea and 1,285 southeast of Bermuda, moving on a path to the northwest at 4 mph.

Larry is forecast to bring “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the Bahamas and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the east coast of the U.S. and Canada by midweek, according to the hurricane center.

Larry, as with most hurricanes, is carrying the bulk of its worst weather in its northeast quadrant, which would miss Bermuda if the storm stays on the current forecast track. But AccuWeather said Bermuda could still get wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph.

Hurricane Larry is likely to remain a major Category 3 hurricane through the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“There is certainly a chance that Larry tracks far enough to the west to pass close to or even over Bermuda, likely as a major hurricane,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Randy Adkins said.

“However, as it currently stands, it appears more likely than not that Larry will still end up far enough to the east to spare Bermuda the brunt of the storm.”

Larry is the third major hurricane of the season, along with Grace, a Category 3, and Ida, a Category 4.

Forecasters said there’s a chance Larry exists until next week, becoming the longest-lived system of the season, surpassing Ida, which lasted nine days.

Larry is forecast to remain a major hurricane for the next five days. The last hurricane to maintain major status of Category 3 or higher for five days was Maria in 2017, according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach.

Meanwhile, there's an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. It’s forecast to move northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday, then move slowly northward or northeastward over the western or central Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are expected to hinder development, but some is possible as the system moves across the warm Gulf waters.

The next named storm to form would be Mindy.