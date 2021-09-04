San Diego group’s lawsuit alleges state put Aztec prayer in ethnic studies curriculum

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego group and three San Diego parents are suing the state education department for allegedly including an Aztec prayer in its model ethnic studies curriculum.

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, which also is fighting local school districts for including what it calls critical race theory, claimed in a lawsuit Friday that the state is violating the Establishment Clause of the state constitution, which prohibits the state from supporting a religion.

“Our clients have a religious objection to the Aztec prayer and they do not want their children chanting the Aztec prayer, being asked or pressured to do so, or risking ostracism if they refuse,” wrote Robert Weisenburger, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, in a letter to the state superintendent on Aug. 26.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, calls for the state to remove the alleged Aztec prayer from its model ethnic studies curriculum, which is a non-mandatory, sample ethnic studies curriculum offered by the state.

A spokesman for the department declined to comment Friday because the department has not yet reviewed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit takes issue with words of affirmation and a chant that the state’s ethnic studies curriculum encourages schools to use. The affirmation is based on “In Lak Ech,” a Mayan philosophy that means, “You are my other me.”

The state curriculum includes a reference to a poem that playwright Luis Valdez wrote about In Lak Ech: “You are my other me, if I do harm to you, I do harm to myself, if I love and respect you, I love and respect myself.” The poem is frequently included in ethnic studies programs.

Some ethnic studies teachers say they use In Lak Ech in class as a greeting, not a prayer, to remind students to show love and respect for each other, which is one of the goals of ethnic studies.

The curriculum also includes a longer chant based on In Lak Ech and the Aztec concept of Nahui Ollin, also called the Four Movements, which also has been used in ethnic studies programs.

Nahui Ollin consists of four concepts: self-reflection, knowledge, action and transformation. Those four concepts are represented by names of four Aztec deities, said Roberto Cintli Rodríguez, an emeritus associate professor of Mexican-American Studies at the University of Arizona.

The names of those four deities are included in the chant, along with the name of a fifth deity, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit argues that the chant constitutes a prayer because the chant praises the Aztec deities by invoking their names, asking for intercession and showing gratitude.

Rodríguez said Nahui Ollin is a concept, not a prayer, similar to the concept of the four elements, for example.

“Nobody’s being forced to kneel and pray,” said Rodríguez, an expert in maiz-based cultures.

The lawsuit also takes issue with an Ashe affirmation in the state’s curriculum. Ashe is a concept from the Yoruba people of Nigeria that means the power to make things happen, to effect change. The lawsuit argues it is a prayer.

In recent months Californians for Equal Rights Foundation has been fighting what it says is critical race theory in K-12 school districts, including San Diego area districts. Many school districts have denied that they’re teaching critical race theory and said that ethnic studies, which several do teach, is not necessarily the same as critical race theory.

Critical race theory is the study of how racism is embedded in legal institutions and other aspects of society. Many opponents of critical race theory deny that institutional racism exists in the U.S. and claim that critical race theory is racist because they say it labels people by their race.

Supporters say institutional racism is part of reality and that the country can’t fix its problems without talking about the history of race in the U.S.

The law firm that wrote Friday’s lawsuit, LiMandri & Jonna, LLP, also filed a lawsuit in July to try and reverse a San Diego high school’s name change from Junipero Serra High to Canyon Hills. Last summer the law firm had argued that the name change unfairly canceled Serra, a controversial Catholic priest who established California’s mission system to convert and assimilate Native Americans into Spanish culture.

The law firm also argued then that the removal of Serra’s name also violated the state constitutions’ establishment clause by giving preferential treatment to Indigenous spiritual beliefs over Christianity.