Category 3 Hurricane Larry grows stronger as it moves across the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Larry became a Category 3 storm overnight and continues to gain strength as it moves west-northwest in the Atlantic.

The 12th named storm of the year is 1,055 miles east of the Leeward Islands with 125 mph maximum winds and is cruising through the mid-Atlantic at 15 mph, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. update.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued at this time, but the NHC warns the Lesser Antilles could experience large swells and rip current conditions on Sunday and the East Coast of the U.S. including Florida could feel Larry’s swells after Labor Day.

Larry’s hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles from its center with tropical-storm-force winds 160 miles from the core.

The NHC projects Larry could reach Category 4 as conditions continue to remain favorable for additional intensification over the next few days.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As Larry continues cutting northwest toward Bermuda, the system is projected a slower path in the coming days, giving it more time in warmer waters, and a chance for it to develop.

“Significant ocean swells generated by Larry’s growing wind field are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday, and then spread westward to portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday,” said John Cangialosi, NHC hurricane specialist. “These swells could cause life-threatening rip currents and high surf conditions.”

Meanwhile, the NHC is also watching out for another possible storm system.

A surface trough, or low-pressure system, is sitting over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America. The trough is producing disorganized thunderstorms and is expected to move west-northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. Not much growth is expected for this system thanks to some strong upper-level winds. The NHC gives this system a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression by Wednesday.

The next storm name on the World Meteorological Organization’s list is Mindy.