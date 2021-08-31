Kansas City-area Chipotle fires assistant manager who tried to remove a worker’s hijab

Chipotle said in a statemtent that "we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind," after an employee was accused of trying to forcibly remove a co-worker's hijab. AP

A Chipotle in Lenexa fired an assistant manager after an employee accused him of attempting to forcibly remove her hijab.

The employee, a 19-year-old Muslim woman, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last week. She said that starting in July, the assistant manager asked to see her hair.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we terminated the employee in question nearly two weeks ago following a thorough investigation,” Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement to The Star.

The woman wrote in a complaint filed Aug. 23 that, “I informed him that I wear a hijab for religious reasons and I cannot remove it.”

The assistant manager, however, continued asking to see her hair, the complaint said. He also made similar comments to the employee’s cousin who worked at the same location.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I would tell him no and walk away,” she wrote.

On Aug. 9, after the store had closed, she was cleaning when the assistant manager, “came up behind me and pulled hard on my hijab.” Her hijab was attached with pins and only came off halfway. Her hair was exposed a little, the complaint said. The assistant manager then asked the employee’s cousin if he could see her hair.

“I was shocked, humiliated and scared,” she wrote while also saying the assistant manager kept laughing.

The hijab is a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women around the world for a variety of reasons, but traditionally as part of their religion and a way of exhibiting modesty.

The employee reported the incident to two managers but gave her two weeks’ notice the next day. A week later, the location’s manager texted her asking if she wanted to be transferred to a different location so she wouldn’t lose her job.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I was not the one that should be required to move to a different location,” she wrote.