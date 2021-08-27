Texas game warden seen on Animal Planet show dies of COVID. ‘Big man with a big heart’

Chris Wilson, a Texas Game Wardens special investigator once featured on the Animal Planet reality TV show “Lone Star Law,” died from COVID-19, officials said. Screengrab from Texas Game Wardens on Facebook.

A Texas game warden who appeared on an Animal Planet reality TV show has died from COVID-19.

Texas Game Wardens Sgt. Chris Wilson died from health complications related to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon, officials said. He had served as a game warden since 2004, most recently as a special investigator in Central Texas.

“Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and our grateful state,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith said in a statement.

Wilson was among the Texas game wardens featured on “Lone Star Law,” an Animal Planet show following the law enforcement officers who protect the state’s natural resources.

As a special investigator, Wilson primarily handled “complex environmental crimes and resource related cases, but at times he was called on to investigate threats against game wardens and park police officers, and he assisted with other critical incidents as assigned,” officials said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“With a big smile, a big presence, a big heart, and a big impact, he made our department and our work better,” Smith said.

Wilson had four children between the ages of 7 and 17.

Wilson died at a hospital in Temple, and game wardens escorted his remains to a mortuary, KXXV reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER