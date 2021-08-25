Herschel Walker on Senate bid: ‘I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore’

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker offered a hint at how he'll wage his campaign for U.S. Senate with a statement Wednesday that emphasizes his small-town Georgia roots and his personal story — and makes little mention of his political views.

The former football star issued the statement a day after entering the race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, after months of speculation about whether Walker would heed Donald Trump's pleas for him to join the contest.

Walker's statement made no reference to the former president or any specific political policies. Instead, the Republican made broader non-contentious promises to "fight to protect the American Dream for everybody" and "stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction."

"Our country is at a crossroads," he said, "and I can't sit on the sidelines anymore."

The Republican also unveiled a website with his campaign slogan — "Run Fight Win" — that features a picture of Walker greeting Trump, whom he's known since the 1980s when he played for a USFL team owned by the former president.

A short biography bills Walker as "a kid from a small town in Georgia who has lived the American Dream" and is running to "keep that dream alive for everyone." He's also set to release a video later Wednesday.

He joins three other Republicans who are already in the race: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, construction executive Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler. The nominee will take on Warnock, who is running for a full six-year term after winning a January special election runoff.

Here is Walker's full statement:

"Our country is at a crossroads, and I can't sit on the sidelines anymore. America is the greatest country in the world, but too many politicians in Washington are afraid to say that. Where else could a poor kid from a small town in Georgia become valedictorian of his high school, earn the Heisman Trophy, play professional football, represent the United States in the Olympics, and become CEO of multiple companies? I have lived the American Dream, but I am concerned it is slipping away for many people.

"In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody." — Herschel Walker