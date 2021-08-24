Want to have an epic NERF gun battle? This Oklahoma cabin has everything you need

A cabin in northeastern Oklahoma comes equipped with a vast arsenal of NERF weaponry. Photo provided by Vrbo.

The thing about most lake houses is that they aren’t covered wall-to-wall with NERF guns. But a sprawling, 12-bedroom estate in northeastern Oklahoma doesn’t have that problem.

It comes equipped with a substantial NERF gun armory, photos show, with dart shooting and ball blasting weapons hanging from pegboards on the deck, in the living areas, and in the bedrooms.

NERF guns are stored in the cabin’s living areas, bedrooms, and on the deck. Photo provided by Vrbo.

Situated right along the shore of the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, the cabin encourages relaxation as well as combat.

“We’re talking toys galore, themed-out décor, and tons of sporty accents — from walls and walls pegged with everyone’s favorite blasters to buckets full of dart balls and inflatable bunkers,” the house’s Vrbo page says.

There’s plenty to play with outdoors as well, including a “tricked out Training Station,” plus scooters and Go-Karts parked at the dockside patio overlooking the water, and a “primo” fire pit.

Go-karts are included at the property, waiting on a lakefront patio. Photo provided by Vrbo.

Those interested in spending a couple nights in NERF warrior paradise can try to book the cabin starting Sept. 1, at noon CT, for the dates Sept. 24-26, according to a release from vacation rental company Vrbo. Booking is first come first serve. The cost is $100 a night.

Feel free to bring aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends, because the cabin sleeps 30 people, according to Vrbo. There’s six bathrooms and two half baths, in case that was a concern.

Hasbro and NERF teamed up with Vrbo to offer the opportunity for a family of NERF fans to book a stay.

“Working with NERF to inspire family fun and active play, we hope to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lasting memories,” Vrbo’s VP of global marketing said. “We can’t think of a better place to squeeze in one last bit of summer fun before the season ends.”