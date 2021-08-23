Chicago schools are safe to reopen next week, mayor insists, despite lack of teachers union deal

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have hammered out about 25% of a COVID-19 safety agreement with just a week to go until students return to classrooms for full-time in-person learning, the union said Monday as it called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team to “get serious” about working out a full deal.

“We’ve made some progress. We have. We think we’re close to an agreement on safety committees, which are the committees in each individual school that allow people to enforce building conditions to keep us safe in our schools,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said at Monday’s news conference outside Robert Fulton Elementary School in the Back of the Yards neighborhood as teachers citywide returned to their classrooms.

“But there are a number of broader issues that have to be addressed by the mayor. Local schools cannot address a citywide metric, for example. What does that mean? It means that last year, we had a promise from the leadership of the schools and the leadership of the city about what would happen if the outbreak got worse.”

The state is requiring all Illinois schools to resume in-person learning this fall, with limited exceptions. CPS’s Aug. 30 start comes as the highly transmissible delta variant sparks an increase in COVID-19 cases in Chicago and around the country.

A group of Chicago aldermen and state lawmakers sent a letter to Lightfoot on Sunday outlining concerns about CPS’s reopening plans. Union vice president Stacy Davis Gates said the union and CPS are still negotiating a policy for quarantining students and staff members if someone in a classroom tests positive for the virus; metrics that would lead to a temporary shutdown of in-person learning; COVID-19 testing protocols and expansion of student vaccination programs.

“I’m confident that we’re going to get what we need. We do get what we need because what we need is reasonable,” Davis Gates said.

CPS administrators and representatives have emphasized that the district is prepared to welcome all students back with plans that are rooted in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health. Protocols include an indoor masking policy, regardless of vaccination status, and a vaccine mandate for Chicago Board of Education employees, with limited exemptions. Negotiations between the union and CPS continue this week.

Asked Monday about union concerns and the letter from elected officials, Lightfoot expressed confidence in the safety of Chicago’s public schools. She said the school system is close to finalizing safety protocols with the CTU.

“Our schools are safe. We have a mountain of evidence of that fact starting back in February of this year when we first opened elementary schools,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference. “We signed a deal ratified by the CTU House of Delegates and then signed a second deal ratified by the CTU House of Delegates reopening our high schools. And before that, we had the other schools in the city, notably the archdiocese, that opened five-day in-person learning in the fall of last year.”

Lightfoot pointed to the investments in things like new ventilation systems in schools to improve school safety last spring when a much smaller number of students returned to public schools than the full reopening planned for next week. “We opened back up last spring with very few incidences of COVID, and nothing that necessitated us shutting any schools down,” she said.

And she said there are no outstanding disputes with the teachers union that would prevent schools from opening on time.

“So we started the process with CTU, really, at the end of the school year in June. I think we’re close,” Lightfoot said. “There’s no dispute that everyone agrees we’re going to open up next week, on Monday, Aug. 30, five days a week, in person. There’s no dispute that teachers and other staff of CPS will be vaccinated, as a requirement, starting Oct. 15. So the big picture issues, we’re all in alignment on. I think there are a few other details that need to be worked out. But we’re ready to open up next Monday.”

———