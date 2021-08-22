Caldor fire burning east of Sacramento nears 100,000 acres, with winds expected to weaken

LOS ANGELES — The Caldor fire burning east of Sacramento was nearing 100,000 acres early Sunday, but fire officials said strong winds that have fanned the flames of the fast-moving fire are expected to weaken over the next few days.

The raging wildfire, which ignited Aug. 14, has burned 98,149 acres and firefighters have yet to contain the flames, officials said. It grew by more than 15,000 acres through Saturday and overnight, as firefighters faced gusts of winds from 30 to 40 mph.

“The fire did get some good progression overnight and throughout the day yesterday due to that increased wind activity,” said Keith Wade, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

A “more favorable weather pattern” is expected on Sunday, Wade said, with an inversion layer keeping the smoke low and preventing oxygen from getting to the fire.

“We’re expecting much lighter winds today and really into the early part of the week,” Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Sunday morning.

There may be a gust from 12 to 15 mph for a brief period in the afternoon, but “generally no major wind event or anything through early next week,” Shoemaker said.

On Thursday and Friday, there may be an easterly type wind, which doesn’t look too strong, Shoemaker said.

“But that direction is a more sensitive direction that tends to push the fire down the mountain,” Shoemaker said. “That’s something we’ll have to watch over the next few days.”

The fire had destroyed 328 structures as of Sunday morning. Due to the fire threat, nine national forests in the region will be closed starting Sunday through Sept. 6.

Authorities shut down a segment of Highway 50 and issued new evacuation orders Friday evening in anticipation of the weather. Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated.

Among those who have hunkered down in evacuation shelters were Frank and Jeannette Castaneda, who have been living out of their truck in the parking lot of a community center.

Frank, 73, estimated that it was the sixth time they’d had to evacuate in the 35-plus years since they’ve lived in the rural Pacific House community in the El Dorado foothills.

The Cameron Park Community Center was full Saturday, with 42 people staying inside and 27 more on the grounds. With the shelter at capacity, the Castanedas set up folding chairs under trees to spend the afternoon. Maggie, a catahoula, was sprawled out on a dog bed between them. The animal had finally started to eat and was even sleeping a little bit, said Jeannette, 70.

Although fires used to force them from their home every 10 years or so, the couple said, the pace has picked up recently and the blazes have grown fiercer.

“The fires seem to be getting bigger and bigger every year,” Frank said.