AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter, Esther Daniel, was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) AP

AUG. 14 - 20, 2021

From the earthquake in Haiti, to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, to wildfires in Israel, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

