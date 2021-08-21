Kenosha sees uneven recovery one year after Jacob Blake shooting and civil unrest

One year after protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake boiled into looting and arson, plywood bearing messages of hope still covers burned-out storefronts in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood.

“Peace will prevail,” reads one mantra, elegantly scripted in black and pink letters.

Across the street, Aisha Gordon wasn’t so sure.

“It’s still crazy up here,” she said, hanging out with a cluster of people near a convenience store. “You ain’t got no youth centers, no community centers. I keep seeing a liquor store and a church, a liquor store and a church. I guess that’s all you get in the hood.”

But less than a mile away, in the city’s lakefront downtown, a different mood prevailed. Broken windows have been replaced, graffiti has been scrubbed away and concrete street barriers minded by National Guardsmen have given way to vibrant sidewalk cafes.

“I’m totally excited about all the things that will be happening downtown so I don’t absorb the fear factor,” said Maria Caravati, owner of Equinox Botanical Boutique. “In the evenings it’s busy, busy, busy. That, to me, shows that everybody has hope.”

Those are just two fragments of the complicated mosaic that is post-uprising Kenosha, where optimism and gloom are both easy to find and buildings aren’t all that need repair. Some are angry the officer who shot Blake was not charged with a crime and remains on the force, while others say last year’s chaos has made the traditionally Democratic city ripe for a conservative overhaul.

“That’s totally obvious to me,” said Ned Pennefeather, a Republican who plans to run for the city’s common council next year. “Don’t you see it? People are ready for a change.”

Meanwhile, another potentially divisive event is looming: Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teen whose fatal shooting of two men during the unrest became a culture war flashpoint, faces a November trial in the local courthouse.

But Samantha Jacquest, owner of a new downtown business called Blue House Books, said she’s confident the hard lessons of 2020 will be heeded.

“I think there will be protests but that’s part of the nature of today,” she said. “I have no fear of anything getting out of hand. I’m a big supporter of our activist community and our police force, and I think things will be handled a lot better this time.”

The trouble began the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2020. Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, responded to a report of domestic abuse and found Blake, a Black man who grew up in Evanston, Illinois, putting a child into a rental car he allegedly was not permitted to drive.

That led to a struggle that ended when Sheskey fired seven bullets into Blake, who was carrying a knife but had his back turned. The officer told investigators Blake was twisting toward him when he fired; Blake denied that, saying he was trying to put the knife in the car so police would have no reason to shoot.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video, and its spread on social media helped spark the volcanic reaction in the streets. But after a four-month investigation, authorities declined to charge Sheskey, saying they couldn’t disprove he acted in self-defense.

In April, police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced Sheskey had returned to duty after the department found he had acted within policy.

“I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,” Miskinis wrote in a statement.

Miskinis has since retired. His replacement, interim Chief Eric Larsen, did not respond to interview requests.

Sheskey’s avoidance of sanctions has infuriated local activists and Blake’s family, who plan to call for the officer’s firing and prosecution during a rally Saturday. His uncle, Justin Blake, said the lack of consequences shows the depth of racism in Kenosha.

“You can shoot a young man seven times in the back and paralyze him and not be charged with a crime?” he said. “(A blind man) can see this is not right.”

He said his nephew, now receiving therapy in Illinois, remains in chronic pain but still hopes to regain the ability to walk.

Jacob Blake has filed a federal lawsuit against Sheskey, claiming the officer used excessive force. The department and the Kenosha County Sheriff also face a lawsuit from the parents of Anthony Huber, one of the men prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed; it says authorities allowed armed civilians to “mete out justice as they saw fit.”

Kenosha police are being trained on bias-free law enforcement, and the city has announced officers will soon carry body cameras. Some locals said police seem to be using a lighter touch on the street, though barber Reyond Hamilton, a Black man who works in Uptown, disagreed.

“You’ve still got cops running around in the inner city, stopping all the Black folks,” he said. “We ain’t the only ones riding in these neighborhoods. All kind of white folks ride in these neighborhoods. Do you see (police) stopping them? No.”

Walter McMorris, who lives down the street from where Blake was shot, said the relationship between police and the community is still strained. Bystanders now whip out their phones to record even minor traffic stops, he said, while some officers are needlessly aggressive.

He cited the aftermath of a recent car crash where responding officers kept their hands resting on their firearms despite complaints from people gathered at the scene.

“Actions like that make you feel (nervous),” he said. “You should feel safe around the police.”

The racially diverse Uptown neighborhood took the worst of the unrest that followed Blake’s shooting. The main shopping strip was set ablaze and remains vacant; Chuck Kent, who lives in a building that saw its street-level businesses looted, said the absence of so many merchants means the ones still there suffer from a lack of traffic.

“It’s a mess,” he said.

A block away, Abel De Los Santos, owner of Kalaca Tattoos, said he’s seen little interest in reviving the neighborhood.

“There’s really been nothing,” he said. “I haven’t really heard of anything. I see a lot of stuff being done downtown — they have carnivals down there, all these things happening, but you never see anything happen in the Uptown area.”

Kenosha officials, though, have announced big plans for the neighborhood, including an $18 million apartment and retail complex that would replace several destroyed buildings. Alderman Jan Michalski, who represents the area, said he hopes construction will begin in the fall.

“I think people are justifiably impatient,” he said. “They would like to see something happen. But we should also bear in mind the projects downtown were not a result of the uprising last summer. They were already in process, so things are happening there rather quickly.”

Some businesses that were burned out have reopened elsewhere, but Michalski said they’ve expressed interest in returning. Yet even if they do, longtime resident Katrina Wade said something precious has been lost for good.

“Growing up, the whole strip was always there and now it’s not going to be there, it’s going to be different,” she said. “I’m almost 50 years old, and that doesn’t sit well.”

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Uptown, said while he’s gratified by the activism that has bloomed in the city over the past year, he’s also disturbed by what he sees as an uptick in racist attitudes among some of his fellow Kenoshans.

Some of his parishioners have left because they think the neighborhood is too dangerous, he said, while others blame Jacob Blake for the destruction that took place. He’s anxious about what might happen when Rittenhouse’s trial begins.

“That’s a very concerning situation in terms of what it will mean for our community,” he said. “We anticipate violent white supremacists coming. We’re not out of the woods in Kenosha yet by any means.”

Lewis Aceto, owner of S.J. Crystal’s Men’s Apparel downtown, takes a more nuanced attitude — upbeat but fatalistic. He said after a year haunted by violence, unrest and pandemic, he is done worrying about the future.

“What comes, comes,” he said. “I’ve got a business to run and I’ve got people to take care of, and if something happens around me, then I guess it happens. We’ll build back up and get rolling again.”