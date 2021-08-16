National
Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘old world’ California estate sells for $25 million. Take a look
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley, have some celebrating to do after making a $2.75 million profit after selling their French-style estate in Pacific Palisades, California, for $25 million.
The power couple put the seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom estate on the market in July after owning the house for about a year and a half, Mansion Global reported.
The estate, called the Napoli House with “old world charm interwoven with modern sensibility,” overlooks Rivera Country Club and has breathtaking panoramic views from almost every angle.
“The airy kitchen boasts a LaCanche Sully Range imported from France, built-in Wolf ovens, and more,” the listing on Realtor says. “Unobstructed views of outdoor space from the great room offers unrivaled opulence to this architectural masterpiece. To add, kitchen views extend over the sweeping landscape of the Riviera Country Club and beautiful Pacific Ocean.”
Standout features in the 10,300-square-foot estate include an indoor/outdoor floor plan, infinity-edge pool, art studio, wine cellar with tasting area and screening room, the Los Angeles Times said.
Pfeiffer, a native Californian, came to fame after winning the 1978 Miss Orange County pageant. From there, she starred in numerous films, including “Scarface,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys” and “Batman Returns.” She married Kelley in 1993, according to Biography.
