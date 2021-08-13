Supermarket awning collapses and injures four in Las Vegas, officials say

A supermarket’s front awning collapsed in Las Vegas early Friday morning and four people were injured, officials said.

At the time of the collapse, which also shattered windows, at least a dozen employees were inside the store, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County firefighters responded to La Bonita Supermarket around 6:18 a.m., the news outlet reported. Once arriving, they found one person trapped in the rubble and helped remove them.

The four injured people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell told reporters at a news conference filmed by KVVU-TV.

“Later on in the day it might’ve been a little different story,” he said.

Authorities did not say if those injured were shoppers or employees.

The deli supervisor told KLAS-TV he saw parts of the ceiling fall off as part of the supermarket structure crumbled.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

The employees ran out of the back of the building, the news outlet reported.

Video footage shared on Storyful shows more than a dozen firefighters digging through large piles of rubble. Broadwell said 45 personnel responded to the scene.

He said there was no interior damage in the store.

But building inspectors examined the structure and deemed it unsafe, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It is unclear why the front of the building collapsed, officials said.