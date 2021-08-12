Diner torches Mexican restaurant after he’s refused a free drink, California cops say

An argument over a soda led to a suspect igniting a Mexican restaurant on fire in Stockton, California, on Aug. 12, 2021. The Wichita Eagle

A man set a California restaurant ablaze after an employee refused to give him a free soda early Thursday morning, police said.

An argument began in the drive-through window of a Mexican restaurant in Stockton around 3:30 a.m. after an unidentified man argued about the price of a soft drink, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.

When the El Forastero employee refused to give him a free drink, police said he lit the restaurant on fire.

It is unclear how the man started the fire, police said, but the incident caused extensive damage.

Police photos posted from the restaurant’s video footage show a man standing next to a bike in the drive-through wearing a T-shirt with a skull and a backpack.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stockton is 49 miles south of Sacramento.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER