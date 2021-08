FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File) AP

In a story published August 5, 2021, about a criminal cases involving the deaths of two children that were missing for months, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against both Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of her two children and his late wife. Prosecutors are only seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell.