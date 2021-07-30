Alligator lounging in homeowner’s hot tub gets fished out by Texas cop, video shows

Police in a Texas city responded to a call about a “suspect swimming naked” in a homeowner’s hot tub.

Body camera video released Thursday showed that suspect happened to be an alligator that sneaked into a backyard in the Fulshear Creek neighborhood on July 23.

“An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub,” the Fulshear Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Fulshear is a city in Fort Bend County just west of Houston.

The video shows officers attempting to net the little gator at first, but they struggled and decided to take a more hands-on approach.

After fishing the gator out of the tub, one of the officers grabbed it by the neck and snout to take it into custody.

As the officer holding the gator walked over to the patrol car, he can be heard saying, “You’re so pretty, I’m gonna name you Emma.”

“The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident,” the Facebook post said.