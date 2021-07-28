Dusty Hill, legendary ZZ Top bassist, dies at 72. ‘You will be missed greatly’

ZZ Top guitarist Dusty Hill Winslow Townson

Dusty Hill, the iconic bassist who spent 50 years with blues-rock band ZZ Top, died Wednesday. He was 72 years old.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said on Facebook. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” they continued.

Hill was born in Dallas before moving to Houston, where ZZ Top originated in 1969.

Last weekend, ZZ Top wrote on Facebook that Hill was sidelined from their tour as he sought medical attention for “a hip issue.”

At the time, they said “the show must go on” at the direction of Hill.

Fans of ZZ Top and members of the rock community sent their condolences on social media Wednesday.

