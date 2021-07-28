25 rooms? An elevator? This $3.9 million ‘Fairytale Chateau’ in Tennessee has it all

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While upon first resting eyes upon it, this stunning home in Signal Mountain, Tennessee looks like something straight out of a storybook about an enchanted forest and the magical house built inside it. Only it’s not, and it can be yours for $3.9 million.

Aerial shot Screen grab from Realtor.com

This “fairtale chateau” has something for everyone, including picturesque sunrooms that would be perfect for entertaining – or even hosting a wedding.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property has “15,000+ square feet, 25 rooms (including 7 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms), 11 fireplaces, 6 garages, 2 levels plus an unfinished 3rd level, 2 out-buildings, 1 elevator,” the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Expansive rooms, vast acreage, broad covered porches...certainly grand and substantial yet bright and unrestricted in adding your personal touch to this unique Mountain home. King-sized custom home situated on 14+ level acres with creek and classic white farm fencing along the perimeter.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The delightful home was even featured on SpecialFinds.com, a website that highlights unique properties across the country.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While it seems secluded enough to hold some lavish, and private, parties, it’s only 20 from downtown Chattanooga.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com