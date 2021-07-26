Woman seen clinging to Santa Monica Pier swept away by wave, Coast Guard says

A ferris wheel illuminates the Santa Monica Pier in February. A woman last seen Sunday night clinging to pilings beneath the pier remains missing, Coast Guard officials say. Associated Press file

Divers and helicopters are continuing to search for a woman last seen Sunday night clinging to pilings beneath the iconic Santa Monica Pier in California, officials say.

“Someone saw someone hanging off one of the pier pilings last night and a wave came,” Capt. Lidia Barillas with Los Angeles County Lifeguards told KTTV. “And the person was knocked off the pier piling and they weren’t seen again.”

A passerby told lifeguards about a woman clinging to the pier at 8:45 p.m., KNBC reported.

Lifeguards and a Coast Guard helicopter searched for the woman until 11:30 p.m.

The search for the woman, who has not been identified, resumed Monday morning, KCBS reported. Firefighters from Santa Monica and Los Angeles County joined the search.

The Coast Guard asked that anyone with information on the missing woman contact them at 310-521-3815.