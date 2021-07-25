Well-defined low pressure system might become a tropical depression later Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A well-defined low-pressure system over Central Florida’s east coast might develop into a tropical depression later Sunday or by early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, which was located about 150 miles east of Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the area and remains at a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system, NHC forecasters said.

“Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for development,” the NHC said in its 2 p.m. EDT tropical weather outlook. “A tropical depression could still form later today or early Monday while the low drifts westward or west-northwestward toward the northeast coast of Florida.”

The hurricane center said it sent out an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft early Sunday morning and reported minimal changes in strength since yesterday.

“Interests in Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said.

A large amount of dry Saharan dust from Africa has been over the Caribbean and Florida in recent weeks, acting as a tropical storm shield. The dust helps suppress thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes, and its produces some magnificent sunsets.

However, we’re quickly approaching the time in hurricane season when tropical activity historically starts to pick up. Sept. 10 is usually the peak of hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

NOAA is predicting the 2021 season to be an above-average year with an estimated 13-20 named storms. An average season observes 14 named storms.

So far in the 2021 season, there have been four tropical storms – Ana, Bill Claudette and Danny – and one hurricane, Elsa.

The next named storm will be called Fred.