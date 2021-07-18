Pair of teens arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old Bronx boy in wave of gang revenge slayings

NEW YORK – A pair of teens have been charged with the shooting of a 16-year-old Bronx boy whose slaying was part of shocking chain of revenge killings that shook the city, cops said Sunday.

Mekhi Williams, 19, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy rode up on scooters and allegedly gunned down Ramon Gil-Medrano, shooting the teen once in the head and once in the torso as he sat in the back of a livery cab on E. 178th St. and Valentine Ave. in Tremont about 11:35 p.m. July 11.

Police picked up Williams, who is believed to be a member of the Thirdside Gang, about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. He lives less than a mile from where Gil-Medrano was gunned down.

The 15-year-old, who was unnamed due to his age, was arrested at his home in Queens about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Investigators are looking into whether the murder was in retaliation for the slaying of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot, who was shot earlier in the day, source said. Gil-Medrano was present when Elliot was gunned down, sources said.

“We’ve had a bad run right now in the Bronx specifically, with gang violence involving young kids. This is what literally; this is what keeps me up. It kept me up last night. What are we going to do about this?” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on NY1 on the Tuesday after Gil-Medrano was gunned down.

Shea blamed the court system for letting Gil-Medrano back out on the street after three recent gun arrests.

“This is really bothering me with these kids. You have a 16-year-old kid arrested three times . . . Where is the outrage and where are the hearings to say, ‘What is going on?’” Shea said. “Why would this kid be put back onto the street over and over without meaningful help?”

Gil-Medrano was shot but survived on July 7, 2020, at Prospect Ave. and Oakland Place in Crotona. Nobody was arrested in the prior shooting and police said Gil-Medrano refused to help detectives.

Despite his legal woes, Gil-Medrano’s family said he had begun to turn his life around after he was shot in 2020.

“He surrounded himself with good kids,” said his sister, who didn’t want to give her name. “I don’t think my brother was a gang member . . . There has been a killing spree with young teenagers being killed by gun violence, so just because my brother was killed doesn’t mean he was in a gang. His only crime was being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Williams was charged with murder, gang assault, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and weapon possession.

Both suspects were awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Sunday.