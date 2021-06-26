National

Agency that probed fall of Twin Towers in line to explore condo collapse near Miami Beach

A team of scientists and engineers from an obscure federal agency that investigated the fall of the Twin Towers after 9/11 arrived Friday at the site of the partially collapsed residential tower in Surfside. Their goal: to decide whether to launch a full investigation into the catastrophe, and then to begin the painstaking process of determining what went wrong.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a little-known sub-agency of the Department of Commerce, investigates disasters that result in — or had the potential to result in — “substantial loss of life,” according to spokeswoman Jennifer Huergo. It does so with an eye toward recommending changes to building codes, standards and practices that will ensure that similar disasters never happen again.

Thursday’s tragedy at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside — which left at least four people dead and over 150 unaccounted for as of Saturday — would appear to land directly in the agency’s wheelhouse. A federal law passed in the aftermath of 9/11, known as the National Construction Safety Team Act, gave NIST the authority to investigate major building failures.

Any investigation by NIST, by private forensic engineers or by both will follow a similar progression, said Abieyuwa Aghayere, a professor of forensic engineering at Drexel University and an expert in structural steel design and reinforced concrete like what was used to build the Champlain Tower.

“They will come up with possible failure hypotheses for this type of failure,” Aghayere said. “At first, they won’t rule anything out. They will put everything out on the table.”

Then, he said, investigators will collect evidence — original drawings, debris, soil borings, pictures of the collapse, and interviews with residents, building managers, and anyone else who may have noticed something — and use it to determine which of their hypotheses could be a cause of catastrophic collapse.

Miami engineer John Pistorino said complex investigations, like those involving plane crashes, often involve a painstaking partial reconstruction to pinpoint flaws and determine what went wrong.

There is nothing “likely” about what appeared to be a spontaneous collapse of half a residential tower, a catastrophe so rare it’s difficult to find an equivalent in modern history.

Sarah Blaskey is the data specialist on the Miami Herald investigations team and co-author of "The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency." She holds a master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism and was a finalist for the 2020 Livingston Award for national reporting.
Linda Robertson has written about a variety of compelling subjects during an award-winning career. As a sports columnist she covered 13 Olympics, Final Fours, World Cups, Wimbledon, Heat and Hurricanes, Super Bowls, Soul Bowls, Cuban defectors, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Lance Armstrong, Tonya Harding.
