Here’s why Derek Chauvin could be out of prison in about 15 years

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could be released from prison years before completing a 22.5-year prison sentence in the murder of George Floyd.

Why?

Minnesota uses “determinate sentencing.” Under this system, there isn’t a parole board nor early release for good behavior during incarceration. Inmates are released from prison after serving two-thirds of the sentence and spend the remainder of their sentence on supervised release, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sentenced 45-year-old Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison with 199 days already served. Following the two-thirds rule, this means he will be in prison about 15 years before he’s eligible for release around age 60.

Each person on supervised release must follow certain conditions, including having an approved residence, regular drug and alcohol tests, restrictions on internet access and in some cases electronic monitoring, officials say. Violators will be taken into custody on a warrant.

“The case will be reviewed to determine how severe the violation was and what action should be taken as a result,” according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. “For some technical violations, people will have their release conditions restructured before being released back into the community to continue on supervision.”