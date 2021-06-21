3 dead, 3 injured after shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed and three more were injured in a shooting Monday evening in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police say.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, and three more victims showed up to area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds that police believe happened in the same incident.

Police Chief John Hayden was to hold a media briefing soon, police say.

The scene of the shooting was near Farragut Elementary School.