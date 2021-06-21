Players hurl tortillas at rival basketball team after California game. ‘Reprehensible’

Google Maps

California school officials apologized after tortillas were thrown at a losing basketball team from a majority Latino school.

After Coronado High School beat Orange Glen High School on Saturday at the championship home game just outside San Diego, coaching staff from both schools got into an argument, with a video on social media reportedly showing at least two Coronado players throwing tortillas, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Orange Glen High’s student population is 87% Latino, according to U.S. News & World Report. Coronado High School’s student population is 59% white.

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller called the incident “reprehensible” and said the school district has “a commitment to stand against any act of bias,” according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The individuals who participated in these actions do not reflect our school district values,” Mueller said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that there is no place for such conduct in Coronado Unified School District.”

Mueller also said there would be “swift action” to address the incident.

Lizardo Reynoso, assistant coach for Orange Glen High School, told NBC San Diego that Coronado’s coach told them to “get the F out” after the game.

“The head coach and the assistant coach came over to our bench and kind of said some words that were inappropriate and told us that we should take our kids and ‘get the F out’ because we were a bunch of losers,” Reynoso said.

“It’s racist and it was planned,” said Andres Rivera, father of an Orange Glen player, according to the station.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) issued a statement Sunday saying there would be an “immediate review” of the incident.

The letter states that the CIF “prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community. We are therefore working with the administration of both high schools in addressing this matter and upon receipt and review of incident reports from both schools, the CIF will determine the appropriate next steps.”

The Coronado school board sent an apology letter to the Escondido Union High School District, writing “these acts (are) egregious, demeaning, and disrespectful. We fully condemn the racism, classism and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators,” according to Escondido Times-Advocate.

It continued: “We have taken swift action and will convene on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 for an emergency special meeting of the board at which time we expect to hear the initial results of ongoing investigations and consider additional actions that may need to be taken.”