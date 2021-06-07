‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson surrenders passport, reaffirms ‘not guilty’ plea in LA rape case

Danny Masterson surrendered his passport and reaffirmed his not guilty plea in his Los Angeles rape case Monday after a judge found probable cause last month to send him to trial, a courtroom source confirmed to the New York Daily News.

The actor, 45, appeared in person for the re-arraignment on charges he raped three women at different times between 2001 and 2003 inside his home in the Hollywood Hills. He received a follow-up hearing date of Aug. 9.

The court could set a trial date in the 90-day period following the next hearing, but the source said Monday that a trial by early November appeared unlikely.

The three women Masterson allegedly raped gave graphic testimony during a four-day preliminary hearing last month that convinced a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge that prosecutors had enough evidence to warrant putting the “That ’70s Show” star before a jury.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler said she was raped twice by Masterson while they lived together in 2001 when she was 23 years old.

The other two women, who have not got public with their full names, described alleged rapes by Masterson in April 2003 and later that same year.

Masterson has denied the rape claims, calling them “outrageous” and “ridiculous” in statements over the last few years.

His lawyer told the court Masterson contends the sex was consensual.

The women, who all have filed police reports, also are suing Masterson and the Church of Scientology in civil court, claiming they were stalked and harassed when they stepped forward with their allegations.

On Dec. 31, Judge Steven Kleifield granted a motion from the Church of Scientology asking that the three women as well as Bixler’s husband be forced to settle their claims in private arbitration due to agreements they signed while still members of the controversial church.

The women are now appealing that decision, with oral arguments set for Oct. 5 in California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal.

“Who knows how long it will take once it’s argued for them to rule, and then I would not be surprised at all if whoever doesn’t prevail on that will bring a petition for review to the Supreme Court,” Kleifield said Monday.

With the appeal pending, the judge pushed the next status conference in his civil courtroom out to Jan. 13, 2022.