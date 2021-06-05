Bribing people to get inoculated just might be working in US

President Joe Biden’s announcement last week that Anheuser-Busch InBev would give away beer was the latest bid to bribe hesitant Americans to get vaccinated. Other public officials have dangled empanadas, guns and even cold, hard cash.

As the administration aims to get at least one shot into 70% of Americans by the Fourth of July, the gimmicks appear to be working.

Vaccinations surged in the past month among the young people typically targeted by the campaigns. About 44% of 18- to 24-year-olds have now received at least one shot, up from 34% a month earlier.

Incentives don’t get all the credit — in some states, that age cohort only recently became eligible — but experts say they’re helping, especially among those on the fence. In some ways, the demographic is already exceeding expectations: As recently as February, a KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor poll indicated that near-term vaccine penetration among young people wouldn’t rise much above 40%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are plunging across the nation, and many state economies have begun a tentative return to normal. But epidemiologists say the improvement partly reflects seasonal patterns of the virus, and the inoculation campaign must forge ahead to blunt fast-spreading variants and the threat of a winter resurgence.

One key to the incentives’ effectiveness is that they’ve been bespoke, said Austin Hall, a psychiatrist at the University of North Carolina who has worked to ease hesitancy among patients with severe mental illness.

“The more diverse the incentives that are offered, I think that we can capture that many more people,” Hall said.

At least a half dozen states have introduced some form of lottery with cash prizes for the newly vaccinated. In Washington state, you can win game consoles and smart speakers. West Virginians can get pickups and custom hunting rifles. Several states are offering school scholarships. Giveaway venues include hipster bars in Miami, barbershops and street parties.

California officials last week announced $116.5 million in prizes to entice residents to get vaccinated before the state’s official reopening date of June 15. On Friday, the state selected the first 15 winners of $50,000 cash prizes under the state’s new “Vax for the Win” campaign.

In Chelsea, a predominantly young and Latino city near Boston that has been one of Massachusetts’ virus hotspots, health officials organized a vaccination party in late May attended by 120 people, replete with music and Latin American food like empanadas and pupusas. They’re planning a follow-up so that attendees can get second shots.

The parties reflect widespread efforts, from door-to-door visits to mobile vans, that have boosted Chelsea’s partial vaccination rate to roughly the state average. The city is working with local nonprofits to encourage vaccination, catching young people wherever possible, said City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

“We’re showing up with mobile vaccination vans at some of our crowded parks where kids play soccer on the weekend,” he said. “You might catch 20 or 30 people -- every little bit helps.”

Hall, the psychiatrist, said it will take much more than crispy empanadas to persuade the most hesitant Americans. His Center for Excellence in Community Mental Health assists patients suffering with illnesses such as schizophrenia, many of whom are predisposed to paranoia and already have unusually low levels of vaccine uptake.

“An exploration of their reasons for hesitancy is healthier and more productive than simply dismissing their concerns as underinformed or undereducated,” he said. “Conversations rather than lectures, particularly from a health-care provider, work much better.”