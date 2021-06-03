Connecticut reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since Sept. 15

HARTFORD, Conn. — For the first time in nearly nine months, Connecticut reported no new coronavirus-linked deaths Thursday — the latest benchmark of progress as the state attempts to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut have slowed in recent months after a devastating surge last fall and winter. The state has now reported 15 deaths over the past week, fewest over any seven-day period since mid-October.

“Let’s see if we can keep it up, let’s see if people keep getting vaccinated,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday. “Because this is a precondition to getting our economy moving again.”

Previously, Connecticut had not seen a day without a recorded COVID-19 death since Sept. 15, before the state’s numbers began building toward a wave that ultimately killed more than 3,000 residents.

Thursday’s announcement of no new deaths comes as all Connecticut’s coronavirus metrics show sustained encouraging trends. Lamont on Thursday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,736 tests for a positivity rate of 0.9%, dropping the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 0.89%.

The 70 new cases marked Connecticut’s fewest in a single day since Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, data released Thursday showed that for the first time since last fall, none of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities qualified for the state’s “red-alert” designation, which is triggered when a town or city has experienced more than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

“I’m pleased to say there are now no towns in the red-alert zone,” Lamont said. “We had one — Putnam — and now we have none. That’s really good news.”

As of Thursday, Connecticut has 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up four from Wednesday but down dramatically from previous weeks.

Two weeks after Connecticut lifted nearly all pandemic restrictions, allowing vaccinated residents to remove their masks indoors in public, the state has so far shown no signs of increased COVID-19 transmission.

In fact, Connecticut has jumped from one of the states with the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in March to one of those with the lowest rates of new cases now, thanks in part to a relatively speedy vaccination campaign. As of Thursday, 64% of all residents and 73% of those 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 54% of all residents and 62% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Although vaccination has slowed substantially over the past month, the state administered about 95,000 new doses last week, according to data released Thursday. As has been the case for months, Connecticut’s largest cities and most remote towns continue to lag in vaccine distribution as compared to the state’s suburbs.

Officials say the vast majority of Connecticut residents who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 or died from the disease in recent months have been unvaccinated.

Connecticut’s reported number of total COVID-19 deaths actually dropped by two Thursday, which a Lamont spokesperson attributed to a “data cleanup.” According to the latest numbers, Connecticut has recorded 8,245 coronavirus-linked deaths during the pandemic.

Despite its fast improving COVID-19 numbers, Connecticut still ranks seventh nationally in coronavirus deaths per capita during the pandemic, a reflection of the state’s particularly brutal surge last spring, before health care providers had learned how best to treat COVID-19, as well as the devastating spread in the state’s nursing homes.

The United States as a whole has recorded 596,232 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, and will likely hit 600,000 in the coming days.