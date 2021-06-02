Suspended coach forced Ohio player to eat pizza that violated his religion, lawyer says

An attorney for a football player at Canton City School District in Ohio says a suspended coach forced the boy to eat pepperoni pizza, violating his religion. Screengrab from WKYC.

A suspended football coach in Ohio forced a player to eat pepperoni pizza knowing it violated his religion, an attorney says.

Canton City School District announced Friday it had suspended eight members of the McKinley High School coaching staff, including the head coach, during an investigation of an incident that “calls into question whether appropriate team management, discipline, and player accountability infrastructures are in place.”

The district didn’t release details of the incident.

During a news conference Tuesday with the player’s family, Akron attorney Ed Gilbert said head football coach Marcus Wattley and seven assistant coaches forced the boy to eat the pizza in the middle of a gym May 24 as punishment for missing a voluntary practice, The Repository reported.

The boy and his family are Hebrew Israeli, a religious faith that forbids consumption of pork, the newspaper reported.

Though the student told his coaches at least 10 times he doesn’t eat pork or its residue, Gilbert said they still forced him to eat the whole pizza after picking off the meat, WKYC reported.

“We’re just distraught by the whole situation,” Gilbert said, according to WKYC. “We don’t understand how this could have happened. We want to get to the bottom of it as well, and if we have to go through a lawsuit to do it, then it’s on.”

In the Friday statement, Canton City School District said the “football program, which has a long and impressive history, is an important part of our school culture and our community.”

“Let us be clear, the Canton City School District holds all staff to the highest professional and ethical standards,” the statement said. “Anything short of these standards is unacceptable.”