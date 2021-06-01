At least two firefighters shot, one fatally, at California fire station, officials say

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and multiple people were shot. One firefighter died at the scene. Screengrab from KABC video

At least one firefighter died in a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station Tuesday, officials said.

One firefighter died at the scene after a shooting at the fire station in Agua Dulce, KABC reported, citing officials. A second firefighter was wounded and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, according to the station.

Neither of the firefighters was publicly identified.

“It is with heavy hearts that the (L.A. County Fire Department) confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today,” the department said on Twitter, adding that it is “still in the process of gathering additional information.”

A house around 10 miles from the station was also on fire and and helicopters dropped water on the home to try to contain the flames, the Associated Press reported.

KABC reported that a body was seen in a pool of the burning house, and the fire station gunman is believed to have fled in a pickup truck to the home.

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the gunman, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to NBC News.