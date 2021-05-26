School leaders in Palm Beach County berated as communists and Nazis — for opposing ‘white advantage’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A pledge to root out “white advantage” in Palm Beach County schools led to an outcry from some parents, prompting a divided School Board to remove it from a statement on student equity and diversity.

The School Board voted 4-3 Wednesday to make the change after more than an hour of debate and four hours of public speakers. Opponents of the diversity statement called board members words like communists, socialists and Nazis.

The issue surrounded an equity statement approved by the School Board on May 5. One of the five paragraphs in the statement said the district “is committed to dismantling structures rooted in white advantage and transforming our system by hearing and elevating underrepresented voices, sharing power, recognizing and eliminating bias and redistributing resources to provide equitable outcomes.”

The School Board took out the words “dismantling structures rooted in white advantage” and changed “redistributing resources” to “distributing resources.”

Officials said the statement is intended to address the wide achievement gaps between white and minority students. Most board members said the goals haven’t changed but that it wasn’t worth alienating people by using the term “white advantage.”

“We have to make sure we have community buy-in. Let’s not focus on keeping the words at the expense of losing community support,” board Chairman Frank Barbieri said.

Board members Karen Brill, Marcia Andrews and Barbara McQuinn supported the change. Debra Robinson, Erica Whitfield and Alexandria Ayala voted no.

“Do we really believe changing a few words is where the divisiveness and the screaming ends?” Ayala asked. “It’s not going to stop. When do we stop catering to the loudest group?”

Supporters say the statement recognizes a reality: that white people have traditionally had advantages, such having better access to good schools and teachers than Black students. They are less likely to be met with suspicion from police and other authority figures if they are walking into a store or a new neighborhood or playing with a toy gun, they say.

“White advantage is being able to live your life without worrying those things will kill you,” state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Lake Worth Beach Democrat, told the School Board. “I ask you to acknowledge white advantage is real. You can’t fight it without calling it by name. We need our leaders to not be faint-hearted about doing the work to ending racism.”

Members of many community groups that work with the district also supported keeping the statement as is.

But opponents, largely conservative parents and community activists, say the statement disparages white students and teaches them to be ashamed of the color of their skin. They say it also sends a message to Black students that they’re unequal. Some referred to the statement as communism or Marxism.

“Let’s encourage children by telling them they’re victims, oppressors, good guys, bad guys, toxic, nonbinary. You live in a racist country,” said speaker Allison Rampersad. “You’re never going to get ahead because someone’s great-great grandfather owned slaves. How does that motivate anyone?”

The issue ignited controversy after it was added to the district’s website and included in letters to parents. School Board members agreed last week to reconsider it after being flooded with emails and phone calls.

“Those words are a trigger, and I want this community to embrace the work we’re doing,” Brill said. “I had one parent call me crying, asking me where her white advantage was. If we put this out the way it is, it’s dividing, it’s not uniting.”

Board member Andrews said Wednesday that she heard a lot of hurt coming from the audience and that was never the intent.

“When we’re not coming together for the benefit of the children, it causes me to take notice,” Andrews said.

Board member Debra Robinson said the statement isn’t about teaching children to feel unequal or inferior or about any particular curriculum. She said it’s about adults who work with them recognizing their biases.

“This country was founded on racial biases. That’s just the truth,” Robinson said. “We can save this country and the next generation by making sure the adults free their minds and stop operating out of their own implicit or explicit biases.”

Some of those who attended Wednesday’s meetings are conservative activists who have also opposed mask requirements in the county and school district. After hearing complaints from some mask proponents that they didn’t feel safe with anti-maskers in the same room, Barbieri, the School Board chairman, allowed people without masks to stay in a separate room and address the board virtually.