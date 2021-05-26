LA Mayor Eric Garcetti likely to be named ambassador to India, source says

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is likely to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to India by President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the vetting process said Wednesday.

That process, the person said, is not entirely complete — and an official announcement could still be days or even weeks away.

Biden, who has yet to announce any of his picks to fill ambassador posts, has been planning to roll out the list all at once, a strategic move that has allowed speculation to build around several likely nominees.

The Associated Press reported earlier Wednesday that Biden was expected to announce that Garcetti, 50, will be picked for the post, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The AP said it was not clear when a nomination would be announced. The White House declined to comment on the report, adding that “no one is final until they’re announced,” the AP said.

Axios reported Tuesday that Biden is “ready to nominate” Garcetti, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alex Comisar, a spokesman for the mayor, declined to comment.

Garcetti served as a co-chairman of Biden’s campaign last year and, after the election, in the same role on the president-elect’s inauguration committee.

A White House official confirmed to the Los Angeles Times earlier this month that Garcetti is on the shortlist for the position. Biden’s next batch of ambassador nominees is coming “soon,” a spokesperson said at the time.

The U.S. Senate would have to approve Garcetti’s post.

Garcetti’s departure could set off a special election or the Los Angeles City Council could appoint someone to temporarily fill the seat. Garcetti’s term runs until December 2022.

(Stokols reported from Washington and Smith from Los Angeles.)