Gas well explodes off the Gulf Coast, leaving 4 injured, Louisiana officials say

At least four workers were hospitalized with severe burns after a spark ignited a gas explosion in a well off the coast of Louisiana. Image courtesy of Louisiana State Police

At least seven people were injured and four hospitalized after a gas well explosion off the coast of Louisiana, multiple outlets report.

The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon after contractors started work to seal a well on Sunday in the Belle Isle Field near St. Mary Parish, KLFY reported, citing the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

A spark ignited the gas well blowout, leaving workers with burns to their faces and hands. The Texas Petroleum Investment Co., which owns the well, said crews were plugging the abandoned well when the fire started.

“The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control,” the Louisiana-based company told WDSU in a statement.

Officials said one of the injured workers was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette and another was flown to New Orleans. Two were taken to a New Orleans hospital via ambulance, the news station reported.

Three other workers in the explosion drove themselves to Ochsner St. Mary hospital for treatment, according to KLFY.

“As medical professionals, caring for our communities is our sole focus,” the hospital said in a statement. “Ochsner has provided emergency response support for patients involved in this incident and are currently treating three patients who are listed in stable condition.”

A spokesperson for Ochsner St. Mary said four others refused treatment, KATC reported, and at least one other patient was en route to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette.

The condition of the injured workers was unknown as of Wednesday.

McClatchy News reached out to Louisiana State Police, who are handling the investigation, and is awaiting response.