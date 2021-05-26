‘I was terrified’ California bishop is robbed at gunpoint while praying, he says

Oakland Bishop Michael Barber said he was robbed outside the Paramount Theatre while praying. Oakland police said they’re investigating the incident. YouTube

A California bishop said he was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend when he was taking a walk while praying.

Bishop Michael Barber of the Oakland Diocese told his congregation that he was taking a walk Saturday afternoon and praying when he was robbed near the Paramount Theatre Saturday afternoon.

“Yesterday, at 3 o’clock in the afternoon I was taking a walk on our neighborhood — I go out and walk in the afternoon and say the rosary. A man pulled a gun on me, pointed it at me and said ‘Give me your wallet,” Barber said during Sunday mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Light.

“I was terrified. I was afraid. ‘Maybe this it,’ I said … ‘I’m sorry for my sins Lord,’” he told his congregants. “I took out my wallet and I was shaking and he said ‘Give me the cash, give me the cash.’ I gave him the money and then he saw my bishop’s ring. He said ‘Give me that ring.’”

“I was afraid. I’d rather have my life, so I gave him the ring — the ring with which I was consecrated by the archbishop when I was made a bishop. The ring that means I’m married to the Diocese of Oakland. It’s as precious to me as your wedding ring is to you.”

Barber said the man sped away on a bike after the robbery.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News that it was “actively investigating” the incident as an armed robbery. Oakland has reportedly seen a 50% uptick in armed robberies in 2021 compared to 2020, authorities said.

“The Department encourages our community, ‘if you see something, say something,’” police said.

Barber had announced a vigil and a “prayer to end gun violence” earlier in May before he was robbed.