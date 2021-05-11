No, Tennessee didn’t invade North Carolina. Here’s why its flag is ​over the Capitol

Social media users joked Tuesday that Tennessee had invaded North Carolina after photos circulated of its flag flying over the state Capitol. Screen grab/Twitter

Tennessee has not invaded North Carolina.

But a photo circulating social media Tuesday of a Volunteer State flag flying over the Capitol building had some jokingly speculating otherwise.

Tennessee flag is currently flying over the capitol of North Carolina. #worlddomination #VolunteerStates pic.twitter.com/virnmBHZUR — Jordan K. Carpenter (@JCarpenterTN) May 11, 2021

“So I was going to get a lot of work done today, but then Tennessee overthrew North Carolina during a gas shortage and now I’m just trying to keep up,” one user tweeted, referencing the panic buying of gas spurred by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“Not sure if this means war or that we no longer have a state income tax...#ncpol,” another tweeted.

But the Tar Heel state has not, in fact, been annexed into Tennessee.

An independent film called “Evolution” is filming in the area, Guy Caster, director of the North Carolina Film Office, told McClatchy News in an email.

“As you can probably put together, the feature film is set in the Volunteer State,” Caster said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office also confirmed with WRAL reporter Travis Fain that the flag is a prop for the film and not a symbol that Tennessee conquered North Carolina.

Per ⁦@NC_Governor⁩’s office the Tennessee flag is flying over the NC capitol right now because a movie is being filmed there. Tennessee has not invaded North Carolina. I repeat, Tennessee has not invaded North Carolina. #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/hj1tLvspmR — Travis Fain (@TravisFain) May 11, 2021

But some social media users have refused the explanation.

“I’m not buying it...someone get Georgia on high alert,” one wrote.

“Exactly what the invaders would say until they have completely secured the capitol grounds,” another tweeted.

That’s what we want you to think.... pic.twitter.com/004qQ2jxvq — Dustin Davis (@tidus808) May 11, 2021

“No no, I have it on good authority that Tennessee has annexed North Carolina. Sorry @Canes, @Panthers, and @Hornets, you’re all part of Tennessee now, I don’t make the rules,” one wrote.

“Do we get Dolly Parton?” one user tweeted.

“If TN invaded NC we’d get Asheville and a coastline and they’d get real bbq,” another said.

Others suggested making Tennessee part of North Carolina in response.

I concur with Gerry Cohen. Tennessee is now once again part of Long North Carolina.



They f#^%ed around and now they're going to find out. — Aylett Colston (@EveryVoiceNC) May 11, 2021