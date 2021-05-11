Lightning strike sends part of Florida highway through truck windshield

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lightning strike blew up part of a Florida highway and sent a chunk of it into the windshield of a moving vehicle.

The strike occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Walton County Fire Rescue.

First responders responded to a call in reference to a traffic crash involving a truck and road debris on Interstate 10 a few miles before the U.S. Highway 331 exit in Walton County.

The crew arrived to find a black truck with a massive hole in the windshield and a blown-out back window panel.

The lightning strike sent a piece of the roadway flying into the windshield and injured two occupants inside, WCFR said.

Both people were sent to the hospital, but no information on their status was released.