Tiger seen in video roaming Texas neighborhood. But who does it belong to?

Neighbors in a Houston neighborhood spotted a tiger outside a home Sunday. Twitter screenshot

A tiger was spotted roaming outside a Houston home Sunday, leaving neighbors in shock.

Video and pictures shared on social media show the tiger near a home and then later stray into the street of the neighborhood. The sighting was in the Memorial area, west of downtown Houston, according to KHOU.

“It has a collar. It is somebody’s pet,” a woman is heard saying in a video as she watches the tiger from a distance.

Another video that circulated on social media shows a man drawing a gun near the tiger. The man was later identified as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who pointed the gun at the exotic cat to keep the neighborhood safe, KHOU reported.

“He did an awesome job of controlling the situation,” a neighbor wrote on Twitter.

The neighbor shared photos of the tiger and said it was loaded into an SUV before the driver fled from police.

Police are investigating to find out who is responsible for the tiger, KTRK reported

So this happened a short while ago. Yeah, literal Tiger my neighborhood. Right after they brought it back inside they loaded it into an SUV and barreled out of their driveway over the lawn and fled from the police. pic.twitter.com/0bzYML3vTu — a Dan of action (@theSurlyBiker) May 10, 2021

Harris County allows tigers to be kept as pets, but there are various regulations owners must abide by. The exotic animals are required to be registered with the county, which has rules for their enclosures. Tigers are also not allowed to be kept within 1,000 feet of a school or child care facility.