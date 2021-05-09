Boy, 14, fatally shot in Chicago late Saturday

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night on the West Side and Chicago police detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The teenager was found in the first block of South Springfield Avenue, near Madison Street, west of Garfield Park about 9:30 p.m., police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a statement from police.

The boy’s injuries were so severe he was unable to tell investigators what happened, according to authorities.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Eddie Thigpen, 14, of West 12th Place. Chicago police originally said the boy was 13.

No arrests have been made and police did not release additional details.