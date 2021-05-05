Shaq doesn’t notice booger on air so fans, TNT crew help him out. It’s ‘six feet tall’

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t catch the hints his crew was attempting to pass. Video screen grab from @NBAonTNT

The shenanigans that go on behind the “NBA on TNT” desk usually involve basketball analytics and jokes being tossed about between Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade and Adam Lefkoe. But as the crew was attempting to close out the night after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, something else caught their attention.

Snot.

“Ain’t no Kleenex going to help that booger.” pic.twitter.com/xYLTOsFi0w — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021

Yes, a ginormous booger seemingly the size of the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy was hanging from Shaq’s nose. His co-hosts attempted to bring it to the NBA legend’s attention in subtle ways, but when that failed, fans on Twitter went all in and decided to highlight the snot as if it had just posted a triple-double.

The crew ended up losing all control and told him straight out to get rid of it on the air ... which he did.

“I couldn’t even look at you,” Lefkoe joked. “That was the biggest booger I have ever seen in my entire life.”

“I didn’t even know it was there,” the former Miami Heat center said. “Y’all got me.”