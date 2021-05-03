National

Man dies after falling from fence along US-Mexico border, California officials say

Efren Medina Villegas, 56, fell from a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Efren Medina Villegas, 56, fell from a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Gregory Bull AP

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead along the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

Efren Medina Villegas, 56, was found unresponsive on Thursday morning after falling from the fence in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Border Patrol agent found Villegas around 7:45 a.m. and the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department were called to investigate the incident, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After rescue personnel arrived, Villegas was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as an accident and listed the cause as “multiple blunt force injuries.”

It is not immediately clear if Villegas was attempting to enter or exit the U.S. — or what country he is a citizen of. McClatchy News has reached out to authorities for clarification.

Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
