Weekend violence in Philly includes 2 fatally shot, a double stabbing and 5 wounded in shootings

Another violent weekend in Philadelphia included a double stabbing and two fatal shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Philadelphia’s homicide rate is up 33% from 2020, with 169 homicides as of Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Office of the Comptroller. As of that day, there had been 512 nonfatal and 144 fatal shootings in the city.

This weekend’s incidents add to the tally.

A man fatally shot in the head and upper torso was found along the side of the road near the 1600 block of West Loudon Street in the city’s Logan section shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Later Sunday, two teens were rushed to the same hospital with gunshot wounds in their legs after an incident that erupted just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of East Albanus Street in Olney. Both were listed in stable condition.

Saturday night, at about 8:50 p.m., a 33-year-old man was found shot to death, with wounds to the forehead, chest and arm on East Silver Street near Emerald in Kensington, police said.

Earlier in the evening, two men, both age 20, were stabbed at a home on East Chelten Avenue, near Ardleigh Street, in East Germantown.

Both men were outside when police arrived at the home shortly after 7:30 p.m. One of the men had been stabbed in the side and was taken to Einstein in stable condition. The other man had multiple stab wounds to his chest and was taken to Einstein in critical condition, police said.

The man with the less severe injuries told police he had been stabbed by his 25-year-old brother, who was still in the house.

When police entered the home, they found the 25-year-old on the stairway, armed with a knife. Police declared a barricade situation after failing to subdue him.

The man poured a liquid, which police said could have been gasoline or kerosene, on the home’s third floor before hostage negotiators were eventually able to convince him to surrender. He was taken to Einstein with a small, self-inflicted cut on his neck and was in stable condition, police said.

A woman — the grandmother of one of the men — was found dead on the living room couch shortly before 8 p.m. There were no visible signs of trauma and the cause of her death is being investigated, police said Sunday.

Just after midnight, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood during what, according to the police description, sounded like an ambush.

The boy and two other people were inside a silver 2006 Mazda Tribute that was pulling out of a parking lot on West Hunting Park Avenue, near West Roosevelt Boulevard, when a black SUV stopped near the parking lot entrance, police said.

According to police, the man driving the SUV walked up to the Mazda and fired a handgun, and the SUV’s front passenger also fired at the vehicle.

The three people inside the Mazda fled it while it was still moving. Police said two ran west down Hunting Park Avenue, while the third went in the opposite direction.

Back in their SUV, the shooters followed the two who had run west on Hunting Park, with the front passenger continuing to fire the handgun, police said.

The 17-year-old who was shot in the abdomen was found in a laundromat three-quarters of a mile from where the incident began and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man told police he had been driving the Mazda but wasn’t hurt, then left before officers could gather more information, police said. A third person who was seen on video in the Mazda was not located, police said.

The nighttime violence was preceded Saturday afternoon with a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

At about 2:45 p.m. three men were shot in the 2100 block of West Dauphin Street, police said, and taken to Temple. One of them, age 20, was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head; a 21-year-old was in stable condition with shots to the chest and back; the third victim, said to be in his mid-20s, was in stable condition with a stomach wound, police said.

