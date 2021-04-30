Director J.J. Abrams lists $22M estate in elite California neighborhood. Take a look

The famous producer/writer/director bought the house with his wife, Katie McGrath, in 2014. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Hollywood bigwig producer, J.J. Abrams, the famous creator of shows “Lost,” “Alias” and “Westworld,” has put his posh, yet comfy, Pacific Palisades, California, on the market for $21.995 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath, bought the home in 2014 for $14.47 million, Dirt reported. The estate is surrounded by some of Tinsel Town’s finest A-listers, including director Steven Spielberg, Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine and even Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Painstakingly designed and crafted by the owners for themselves with no detail overlooked and no expense spared,” the listing on Realtor.com describes. “Graceful, richly detailed formal living and dining rooms (each with fireplace) and sun-drenched game room. Wonderful open cook’s kitchen/family room with large breakfast area and sitting area open through French doors to covered outdoor living room with fireplace and heaters, pool/spa, bocce court and gorgeous gardens with wide open views that span from the Getty, across Century City to the beach.”

Outdoor area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread out over 7,395 square feet with a primary suite that features a terrace with stunning views of both the ocean and the city.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Another unique old-meets-new part of the home is Abrams’s game lounge with ping pong and Foosball tables alongside a backdrop of crisp white Gothic-style windows,” Architectural Digest said about the property. “This leads to the breathtaking outdoor area with views overlooking the Getty Center, Century City skyline, and the Pacific Ocean. In keeping with the amenities of the property, there’s also an outdoor fireplace on the patio. Like with most coveted West Coast quarters, there’s a stunning heated swimming pool.”

J.J. Abrams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Abrams made a name for himself in the 1990s when he wrote and produced the Harrison Ford-starring film “Regarding Henry” and later went on to write the action film “Armageddon.” He created several hit series and also directed the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek” and the first episode in the “Star Wars” trilogy, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” according to IMDb.